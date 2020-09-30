Economy

09:52 30.09.2020

Court of Appeals overturns decision to invalidate Arkona's special permit - Smart Energy

2 min read
Court of Appeals overturns decision to invalidate Arkona's special permit - Smart Energy

 The Court of Appeals has overturned the decision of the first instance court to invalidate special permit for production of hydrocarbons of Arkona Gas-Energy LLC.

"Thus, on September 29, the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeals held a hearing on the appeal of Arkona Gas-Energy, which is part of Smart Energy group of companies and is a Ukrainian asset of British Public Company Enwell Energy. The company appealed to the Court of Appeals to overturn the July decision of the Kyiv District Administrative Court on a lawsuit filed by PJSC Ukrnafta to invalidate Arkona's special permit for hydrocarbon production at Svystunkivsko-Chervonolutske field," according to a report on the website of Smart Energy.

"We are rooting for decision of the Sixth Court of Appeals. It is not only an opportunity for us to continue preparing for drilling the first well in a quarter of a century but also a green light for foreign investors to invest in the Ukrainian economy and a tendency to reduce investment risks here," Serhiy Hlazunov, the CEO of Smart Energy Group and Enwell Energy company, said.

"We consider such decision of the Court of Appeals to be quite legal and logical, because in the end of 2019 the Supreme Court in another case has already established that the permit was issued to Arkona in a legal way. That is, the court of the first instance in making the contested decision in this case actually reviewed decision of the Supreme Court, which violated the principle of legal certainty and binding nature of the court decision, regulated by both national and international laws. Also, the court of the first instance committed a number of procedural violations, which, given today's decision, did not go unnoticed by the Court of Appeal," Gleb Bialyi, a partner at Asters law firm, which represented Arkona in this case, said.

Enwell Energy plans to start drilling the first well at the field by the end of 2020.

Tags: #court #smart_energy #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:45 28.09.2020
Defendants in 'Sheremet case' plead not guilty in court

Defendants in 'Sheremet case' plead not guilty in court

17:11 28.09.2020
Composition of court in 'Sheremet case' is determined

Composition of court in 'Sheremet case' is determined

14:52 28.09.2020
Business court repeatedly rejects SPF appeal seeking to terminate contract on purchase of Ukrtelecom with ESU

Business court repeatedly rejects SPF appeal seeking to terminate contract on purchase of Ukrtelecom with ESU

14:27 28.09.2020
Suspect Pulatov in MH17 case ready to testify, but his lawyers object

Suspect Pulatov in MH17 case ready to testify, but his lawyers object

11:22 28.09.2020
Hearings on MH17 downing resume in the Netherlands

Hearings on MH17 downing resume in the Netherlands

15:11 21.09.2020
Court in Amsterdam imposes restrictions on DTEK Energy under Sberbank of Russia's $45 mln claim

Court in Amsterdam imposes restrictions on DTEK Energy under Sberbank of Russia's $45 mln claim

14:43 21.09.2020
Ukraine won't demonstrate its potential if country doesn't have reliable judicial system – French ambassador

Ukraine won't demonstrate its potential if country doesn't have reliable judicial system – French ambassador

11:19 17.09.2020
Acquittal of Crimean resident Ernes Ametov becomes first in history of 'Hizb ut-Tahrir' case in Russia – Memorial human rights center

Acquittal of Crimean resident Ernes Ametov becomes first in history of 'Hizb ut-Tahrir' case in Russia – Memorial human rights center

11:29 16.09.2020
Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

14:35 15.09.2020
Pipeline accident near Kyiv not to affect gas transit to EU - operator

Pipeline accident near Kyiv not to affect gas transit to EU - operator

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Westinghouse and Energoatom sign contract for supply of nuclear fuel for VVER-440 power units of Rivne NPP

Metinvest will buy back all 2021 eurobonds for $ 115.3 mln, 2023 eurobonds for $ 193.2 mln

Ukraine will remain dependent on external creditors in next few years - head of Raiffeisen Bank Aval

Interpipe will buy back more 2024 eurobonds for $32.4 mln

Senior fellow at Atlantic Council Aslund leaving Ukrzaliznytsia's supervisory board

LATEST

Westinghouse and Energoatom sign contract for supply of nuclear fuel for VVER-440 power units of Rivne NPP

Firtash's Group DF notes ZTMC sells sponge titanium at reduced prices, enterprise funds may be embezzled

Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Cherkasy region

Metinvest will buy back all 2021 eurobonds for $ 115.3 mln, 2023 eurobonds for $ 193.2 mln

Ukraine will remain dependent on external creditors in next few years - head of Raiffeisen Bank Aval

Interpipe will buy back more 2024 eurobonds for $32.4 mln

DTEK Energy continues talks with special committee of holders of 35% of 2024 eurobonds

Senior fellow at Atlantic Council Aslund leaving Ukrzaliznytsia's supervisory board

Yakaboo launches intl delivery via Nova Poshta Global

Ukravtodor starts repairs of Izmail-Kiliya-Vilkove road

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD