Economy

15:36 16.09.2020

Work starts on building new terminal, runway at Dnipro airport

Work starts on building new terminal, runway at Dnipro airport

 Work has begun on the construction of a new terminal and runway of the airport in Dnipro, the press service of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration has reported, with reference to its head Oleksandr Bondarenko.

"A truly historic event has now taken place in the region. The construction of the airport has begun. It will be modern, safe and technologically advanced. It will be able to accept the world's largest aircraft even in difficult weather conditions," the press service said.

The administration informs that currently about ten pieces of equipment are performing preparatory work at the construction site.

"The construction will take place without stopping the existing airfield, so that residents of Dnipropetrovsk region could feel comfortable. The first stage is the transfer of meteorological equipment, transformer substations, 15 km of communication networks, power supply. These works will allow, after the completion of the tender for the selection of a general contractor, to immediately proceed works," head of Fininpro state enterprise Oleh Tarasiuk said.

The report notes that the airport's runway is being built by the state, the funds are managed by state-owned enterprise Fininpro. The runway will be 3,200 meters long and will be equipped with modern navigation and light signaling systems.

