Some 30% of money from Ukraine's coronavirus fund used so far – Finance Minister

At the moment, some 30% of money envisaged in the coronavirus fund of Ukraine have been de facto used, Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"The coronavirus fund is a very flexible mechanism. At the moment, de facto, 30% of the money provided for in the coronavirus fund have been used. Out of UAH 66 billion, only UAH 19 billion have been used. This is in fact. Indeed, we distributed funds in different directions, and if in some directions they are ineffectively used, we will be able to redistribute the funds to those areas that will need more attention, including that of the state," Marchenko said on the air of the Podrobytsi Tyzhnia (Details of the Week) program on Inter TV Channel.

The minister stressed that "there is now no critical problem with the coronavirus fund."

According to him, the issue of efficiency and the use of funds specifically to combat COVID-19 is not relevant, as Ukraine is provided with the necessary resources, but even if there is not enough money, they will be redistributed from other programs.

"If there is not enough money in the COVID-19 fund, we will redistribute them from other programs, we will find resources at the expense of the budget revenues, since the budget revenue part is now being overfulfilled," the minister explained.