Economy

12:38 06.08.2020

Regulator puts draft resolution on preferential power tariffs for 'green' electrometallurgy


The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC) has approved a draft resolution with the preferential tariff for electricity transmission for "green" electrometallurgical enterprises.

According to an explanatory note to the draft resolution on approval of changes to the procedure for setting the tariff for electricity transmission services, it will be published on the NEURC website as a regulatory act for collecting comments and proposals.

According to the explanatory note, in law No. 810-IX on the conditions for supporting renewable energy, a separate category of consumers is distinguished – "green" electrometallurgy, for which the tariff for electricity transmission services is set for the period of validity of the feed-in tariff, which does not take into account the costs of the transmission system operator (Ukrenergo) to fulfill an obligation to increase the share of electricity production from alternative sources.

"Taking into account the above, it became necessary to amend the procedure in part of determining the procedure for calculating a separate tariff for electricity transmission services," the commission said in the document.

Tags: #neurc #tariffs #electricity
