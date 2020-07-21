Economy

10:33 21.07.2020

Wizz Air launches number of flights from Zaporizhia

1 min read
Wizz Air launches number of flights from Zaporizhia

The Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air is launching a number of flights from Zaporizhia to European countries.

According to the press service of Wizz Air, on July 20 the carrier began work at the airport in Zaporizhia and performed the first flight from Zaporizhia to Budapest.

"Over the next weeks, Wizz Air will launch flights on six more announced routes from Zaporizhia to Dortmund, Gdansk, Wroclaw, Vienna, Krakow and Vilnius. In addition, from October 2020, Zaporizhia travelers will be able to discover the outstanding fashion capital of Italy – Milan," the report says.

Wizz Air continues to expand its Ukrainian route network and connect European cities with the southeastern part of Ukraine, offering flights on 77 routes to 15 countries from five Ukrainian airports.

Tags: #zaporizhia #wizz_air
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:26 30.06.2020
Wizz Аir відкриває з вересня рейси зі Львова та Києва в Пардубиці, з березня 2021 року - з Одеси до Мілана, Болоньї та Рима

Wizz Аir відкриває з вересня рейси зі Львова та Києва в Пардубиці, з березня 2021 року - з Одеси до Мілана, Болоньї та Рима

16:26 30.06.2020
Wizz Аir launches flights from Lviv, Kyiv to Pardubice from Sept, from Odesa to Milan, Bologna, Rome from March 2021

Wizz Аir launches flights from Lviv, Kyiv to Pardubice from Sept, from Odesa to Milan, Bologna, Rome from March 2021

12:29 05.05.2020
Wizz Air ready to focus on expansion in Ukraine, not going to operate internal flights

Wizz Air ready to focus on expansion in Ukraine, not going to operate internal flights

10:38 29.04.2020
Wizz Air airline to open base at Lviv airport in July

Wizz Air airline to open base at Lviv airport in July

16:51 28.04.2020
Motor Sich posts 54% rise in consolidated net loss in Q1 2020

Motor Sich posts 54% rise in consolidated net loss in Q1 2020

16:23 25.03.2020
Five persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Zaporizhia region – head of regional administration

Five persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Zaporizhia region – head of regional administration

11:53 16.03.2020
Wizz Air suspends flight from/to Ukraine until March 31

Wizz Air suspends flight from/to Ukraine until March 31

16:46 15.11.2019
DTEK completes building of Orlivska wind farm in Zaporizhia region

DTEK completes building of Orlivska wind farm in Zaporizhia region

17:42 21.08.2019
Norwegian NBT launches third phase of Zofia wind farm in Zaporizhia region

Norwegian NBT launches third phase of Zofia wind farm in Zaporizhia region

11:11 19.08.2019
Norway's NBT starts building second phase of Zofia wind farm in Zaporizhia region

Norway's NBT starts building second phase of Zofia wind farm in Zaporizhia region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: Ukraine can become reliable supplier of hydrogen to EU, in particular to Germany

Ukrzaliznytsia to set quotas for import of freight cars, ban loading non-residents' wagons

NBU, govt should prepare banks for crediting important projects – Shevchenko

NBU should limit use of securities by banks to stimulate lending – NBU head

NBU should continue policy of reducing refinancing rate – central bank head

LATEST

Kuleba: Ukraine can become reliable supplier of hydrogen to EU, in particular to Germany

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to spend $700 mln on investment projects with eco component in next 3-4 years – CEO

Ukrzaliznytsia to set quotas for import of freight cars, ban loading non-residents' wagons

Ukraine should extend incentive royalty in oil and gas industry to attract investment – Naftogaz top manager

NBU, govt should prepare banks for crediting important projects – Shevchenko

Bankers predict decrease in NBU refinancing rate on July 23 to a maximum of 5%

NBU should limit use of securities by banks to stimulate lending – NBU head

NBU should continue policy of reducing refinancing rate – central bank head

Kyivstar launches new tariffs for older generation subscribers

Rada with 349 votes extends moratorium on collection on currency mortgage loans until 2022

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD