Wizz Air launches number of flights from Zaporizhia

The Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air is launching a number of flights from Zaporizhia to European countries.

According to the press service of Wizz Air, on July 20 the carrier began work at the airport in Zaporizhia and performed the first flight from Zaporizhia to Budapest.

"Over the next weeks, Wizz Air will launch flights on six more announced routes from Zaporizhia to Dortmund, Gdansk, Wroclaw, Vienna, Krakow and Vilnius. In addition, from October 2020, Zaporizhia travelers will be able to discover the outstanding fashion capital of Italy – Milan," the report says.

Wizz Air continues to expand its Ukrainian route network and connect European cities with the southeastern part of Ukraine, offering flights on 77 routes to 15 countries from five Ukrainian airports.