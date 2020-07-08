Economy

09:19 08.07.2020

Ukraine exports record 57 mln tonnes of grain in 2019/20 agri-year

According to the results of the agricultural year 2019/2020 (July-June), Ukraine exported 20.5 million tonnes of wheat and 30.3 million tonnes of corn, the Ministry for Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture has reported, citing data from the State Customs Service.

"The State Customs Service said that according to the results of the 2019/2020 agricultural year, a record 57.2 million tonnes of grain, legumes and flour were delivered to foreign markets, which is 6.8 million tonnes more than in the previous agri-year, when exports amounted to 50.4 million tonnes," the ministry said on its website on Tuesday.

Some 30.3 million tonnes of corn was exported, 20.5 million tonnes of wheat and a mixture of wheat and rye, 8.2 million tonnes of rye, 5.08 million tonnes of barley, as well as 791,000 tonnes of other grains and legumes, customs statistics show.

"In total, 334,200 tonnes were exported, of which 331,700 tonnes of wheat flour or a mixture of wheat and rye, and 2,500 tonnes of flour of other crops," the ministry added.

