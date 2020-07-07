DTEK saves UAH 150 mln due to digital transformation – expert

DTEK Energy Holding, thanks to the introduction of digital technologies in the production and administrative processes of the company, saved about UAH 150 million for 2019-2020.

"Our last year's investments in the digital transformation program have already begun to pay off. Since the spring of last year, when our program started, the economic effect of digitalization has already amounted to about UAH 150 million: UAH 100 million in 2019 and UAH 50 million in 2020," the head of the MODUS digital transformation program of DTEK, Dmytro Osyka, said.

It is noted that DTEK began the process of digital transformation with projects in the first five areas: digital mines, thermal power plants, logistics, networks and HR. In 2020, four more directions were added to the projects of the first wave: digital field, analytics, office and procurement.

"In 2021, we will expand with two more areas: digitalization of customer services and renewable energy sources," the expert added.

"The global goal is for DTEK to become a digital enterprise in about 2025, at which people and technologies effectively collaborate, all processes are streamlined and optimized, and the so-called digital culture and digital way of thinking are created," he said.

As reported, in March 2020 DTEK, for the first time in Ukraine, laid Wi-Fi connection at a depth of 500 meters at Yuvileina mine (Dnipropetrovsk region) to deploy a multifunctional security system for miners.