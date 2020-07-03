Economy

17:35 03.07.2020

Rada with 226 votes dismisses head of Antimonopoly Committee Yuriy Terentyev

Verkhovna Rada has backed a resignation of Head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine Yuriy Terentyev.

A total of 226 MPs voted for the respective decision on Friday.

In particular, resignation of Terentyev was backed by 183 MPs of Servant of the People faction, by 23 members of Opposition Platform – For Life faction, by six members of For Future Party deputy group, by ten members of Dovira (Trust) deputy group, and by four independent MPs.

European Solidarity, Batkivshchyna and Holos factions gave none of their votes for this decision. None of votes was against the aforementioned decision.

Tags: #terentyev #rada #antimonopoly_committee
