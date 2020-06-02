Economy

15:56 02.06.2020

AMC preliminarily assesses DTEK actions in Burshtyn Island as monopoly abuse, DTEK has month to form defense

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC) has completed the stage of collecting and analyzing evidence in the case regarding the actions of DTEK Zakhidenergo and D. Trading LLC in the Burshtyn Energy Island zone, having previously assessed them as monopoly abuse.

According to the committee, DTEK has a month to form its defense position.

According to the preliminary results of an investigation launched in October 2019, DTEK Group in July-October 2019 held a monopoly position in the regional market for commercial sale of electricity and balancing in the hours of both minimum and maximum loads.

In particular, the committee notes that since July last year DTEK Zakhidenergo has been reducing the volume of electricity offered during the hours of minimum load, which caused an increase in sales in the balancing market at higher prices, and in the day-ahead market in July-October during peak hours it set overstated and not economically justified prices for resources.

"Such actions of the defendant in the case would be impossible if there was significant competition in the market, which means that they are qualified by the Antimonopoly Committee as abuse of monopoly," the AMC reports.

Tags: #monopoly #amc #dtek
