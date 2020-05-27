Economy

Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

The termination of the competition to select the new head of the supervisory board of PJSC Ukrnafta, which was approved by the company's supervisory board on May 20 thanks to the vote of one of the three representatives of Naftogaz Ukrainy, is contrary to principles and agreements earlier agreed by the company's shareholders, Executive Director of Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"I have already raised this issue before the chairman of the executive board of Naftogaz," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

Vitrenko said that he could not disclose all the details of his proposal.

The head of the supervisory board said that he had earlier held negotiations with minority shareholders, where it was agreed that the Ukrnafta CEO would be selected in a fair competition.

"For our part, we did not violate this agreement. If the shareholders, Naftogaz and minority shareholders later arranged something else, then they did not tell me anything about such negotiations. If there were not such negotiations, then the position of Naftogaz should involve the competition and choose the head according to the competition's results," Vitrenko said.

He said that it was a painful surprise for him that at a meeting of the supervisory board of Ukrnafta on May 20, one of the representatives of Naftogaz voted in the same way as members of the supervisory board nominated by minority shareholders.

"In addition, his vote for the termination of the competition and the appointment of the head without a competition, in my opinion, contradicts the declared position of Naftogaz on the need to appoint the head of Ukrnafta precisely based on the competition. Before that it was discussed that we can wait until the end of lockdown, the resumption of international flights so that we can hold personal meetings with candidates and choose the best one during the competition," Vitrenko said.

He also found it difficult to assess the prospects of his stay in the supervisory board of Ukrnafta due to the recent notice of his dismissal received from Naftogaz.

"I do not know what prospects are, I have not discussed this with anyone yet," the executive director said.

