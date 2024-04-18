Economy

20:18 18.04.2024

Ukrnafta will reduce electricity consumption at its filling stations

PJSC Ukrnafta will reduce electricity consumption at its gas stations from 17:00 to 07:00, the company’s press service reported.

In particular, external and internal lighting will be reduced. In addition, in the evening hours, when consumption in the energy system is highest, the operation of refrigeration and other energy-intensive equipment will be minimized.

“We urge businesses to join us to help the energy system and avoid possible planned outages,” the message says.

Ukrnafta, the largest oil producing company in Ukraine, is the operator of a national network of gas stations of 537 stations, of which 456 are operational. The company is implementing a comprehensive program for resuming activities and updating the format of gas stations in its network. Since February 2023, Ukrnafta has been issuing its own fuel coupons and NAFTA Cards, sold to legal entities and individuals through Ukrnafta-Postach LLC.

