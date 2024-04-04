Ukrnafta sees net profit of UAH 23.6 bln in 2023

Based on the results of its activities in 2023, PJSC Ukrnafta saw a net profit of UAH 23.6 billion, company director Serhiy Koretsky said on Facebook.

According to him, an independent audit of financial statements was completed by Grant Thornton Ukraine on April 3.

"Last year's dividends are twice the cumulative result of the last 10 years. I never tire of thanking each who works in the company, and I will once again emphasize that public administration can and should be effective," Koretsky said.

Ukrnafta, the largest oil producing company in Ukraine, is the operator of a national filling stations network with 537 stations, of which 456 are operational.