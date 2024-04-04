Economy

14:57 04.04.2024

Ukrnafta sees net profit of UAH 23.6 bln in 2023

1 min read
Ukrnafta sees net profit of UAH 23.6 bln in 2023

Based on the results of its activities in 2023, PJSC Ukrnafta saw a net profit of UAH 23.6 billion, company director Serhiy Koretsky said on Facebook.

According to him, an independent audit of financial statements was completed by Grant Thornton Ukraine on April 3.

"Last year's dividends are twice the cumulative result of the last 10 years. I never tire of thanking each who works in the company, and I will once again emphasize that public administration can and should be effective," Koretsky said.

Ukrnafta, the largest oil producing company in Ukraine, is the operator of a national filling stations network with 537 stations, of which 456 are operational.

Tags: #ukrnafta

MORE ABOUT

20:41 29.03.2024
Ukrnafta receives 138 tonnes of daily oil production after intensifying production in western field

Ukrnafta receives 138 tonnes of daily oil production after intensifying production in western field

18:04 28.03.2024
Ukrnafta begins drilling new well in western Ukraine

Ukrnafta begins drilling new well in western Ukraine

18:13 26.03.2024
Ukrnafta increases imported fuel supplies in 2024

Ukrnafta increases imported fuel supplies in 2024

14:49 26.03.2024
Ukrnafta increases gas production by 10.7%, to 92.1 mcm, in Feb

Ukrnafta increases gas production by 10.7%, to 92.1 mcm, in Feb

12:12 18.03.2024
Ukrnafta, ARMA sign acts of acceptance for Glusco assets transfer

Ukrnafta, ARMA sign acts of acceptance for Glusco assets transfer

17:54 14.03.2024
AMCU grants Ukrnafta permission to concentrate Glusco assets

AMCU grants Ukrnafta permission to concentrate Glusco assets

16:23 06.03.2024
Ukrnafta plans to receive UAH 18 bln in net profit in 2024 – financial plan

Ukrnafta plans to receive UAH 18 bln in net profit in 2024 – financial plan

18:16 04.03.2024
Ukrnafta purchases 63 units of special transport in 2023

Ukrnafta purchases 63 units of special transport in 2023

12:43 29.02.2024
Ukrnafta pays UAH 3.9 bln in dividends for 2023

Ukrnafta pays UAH 3.9 bln in dividends for 2023

15:42 22.02.2024
Ukrnafta quadruples well's production rate due to own developments

Ukrnafta quadruples well's production rate due to own developments

AD

HOT NEWS

Amount of losses from financial fraud in 2023 grows by 73% – NBU

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine sees specific opportunities for development of bilateral economic relations between countries in many sectors

Italy would like to play leading role in reconstruction of Ukraine – Ambassador

Business positively assesses his expectations for first time in five months in March

Some 80% of DTEK TPPs' capacity severely damaged or destroyed in March Russia's attacks – top manager

LATEST

Centravis supplies pipes to Gdańsk shipbuilding company Remontowa

NEURC soon intends to decide on investigation due to significant drop in price of electricity in Jan

ENTSO-E approves accession of Ukrenergo to European ITC mechanism from July 1 – CEO

NEURC, Stock Market Commission sign memo of cooperation to prevent abuse in wholesale energy market, capital markets, organized commodity markets

RegioJet's agreement to use Ukrzaliznytsia's section of railway infrastructure for Prague-Chop train signed for one year

Construction of interchange terminal at Mostyska-II station temporarily frozen - RegioJet executive director

Baku, Bucharest discuss shipments of Azerbaijani gas, green energy to Romania

Govt changes fifty outdated requirements for business, cancels several regulations of Ukrainian SSR

Amount of losses from financial fraud in 2023 grows by 73% – NBU

KhNPP power unit operates at maximum capacity after repairs

AD
AD
AD
AD