13:59 11.04.2024

"Ukrnafta" allocated UAH 20 million and 50 thousand liters of fuel to support Kharkiv region

PJSC Ukrnafta has allocated 20 million hryvnias and 50,000 liters of fuel to support Kharkiv and the region and cut prices at gas stations in the region.

"At a time when the region is suffering from constant shelling by Russian terrorists, we must unite and do everything to help people," a press release on Wednesday quoted Ukrnafta director Serhiy Koretskyy as saying.

The company is allocating 20 million hryvnias to the defense forces defending Kharkiv region.

The enterprise also provides 50 thousand liters of fuel for the operation of generators at critical infrastructure facilities, hospitals and public utilities. In the future, if necessary, these volumes will be increased.

"Along with this, fuel at gas stations in the region will become more affordable for residents of Kharkiv and the region: the price of gasoline A-95 and diesel fuel is reduced by 3 UAH per liter from the rack", - said in "Ukrnafta".

"Ukrnafta" - the largest oil company in Ukraine, is the operator of the national network of gas stations from 537 stations, of which 456 are active. The company is implementing a comprehensive program to revitalize operations and update the format of filling stations in its network. Since February 2023, Ukrnafta has been issuing its own fuel coupons and NAFTACard cards sold to legal entities and individuals through Ukrnafta-Postach LLC.

Ukrnafta's largest shareholder is Naftogaz of Ukraine with a 50%+1 share stake. On November 5, 2022, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made a decision to transfer to the state the share of corporate rights of the company owned by private owners, which is now managed by the Ministry of Defense.

