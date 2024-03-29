Economy

20:41 29.03.2024

Ukrnafta receives 138 tonnes of daily oil production after intensifying production in western field

PJSC Ukrnafta received an additional flow of 138 tonnes of oil per day after steps to intensify production at one of the western fields.

"This is 24% more to the production of the entire oil and gas production department of Boryslavnaftogaz," the company said in a press release on Friday.

The company said that seven wells were processed – six acid fracturing and one acid treatment. Moreover, five of the seven operations were completed in 13 days.

According to the company, the most successful well has an increase of 47 tonnes of oil per day and now its daily flow rate is 61 tonnes of oil per day.

"All this is the result of the work of specialists from the oil recovery enhancement department of the field development department, the production and technology department, the Research and Design Institute and the oil industry service department," Ukrnafta said.

