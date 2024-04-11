Economy

17:01 11.04.2024

Member of Ukrnafta supervisory board Fąfara heads Polish concern Orlen

Independent member of the supervisory board of PJSC Ukrnafta Ireneusz Fąfara has headed the Polish concern Orlen.

The corresponding decision was made by Orlen’s supervisory board on April 10, according to the company’s website.

In turn, the director of Ukrnafta, Serhiy Koretsky, said that Fąfara sent the company a notice of early termination of his powers as a member of the supervisory board.

“We wish Ireneusz success and new achievements in his new position. We sincerely believe that his professionalism and understanding of the challenges of the fuel and energy sector will lead Orlen to new heights. We thank and hope for future mutually beneficial cooperation between the two oil companies – Ukrainian and Polish,” he wrote on Facebook.

As reported, Fąfara joined the new supervisory board of Ukrnafta in early March 2024.

