Yaroslavsky's DMZ preparing to launch production

PrJSC Dniprovsky Steel Works (DMZ, earlier Evraz-DMZ), part of DCH Steel of DCH Group belonging to businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky, is preparing to launch blast furnace and rolled steel processing.

DMZ said in a statement on Monday, May 25, that the plant started operating after finished overhauls in the main workshops of the enterprise.

The plant specializes in production of steel, iron, and rolled goods. Since 2016, investments in environmental programs amounted to UAH 350 million. During this time, the company reduced atmospheric emissions by 25%. According to the company, DMZ has the lowest emissions per tonne among all metallurgical enterprises in Ukraine.

The charter capital of the plant is UAH 574.994 million, the share par value is UAH 0.25.