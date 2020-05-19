Zelensky backs reloading external economic policy at meeting on attracting investments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has backed the reloading of the external economic policy of the country, which was initiated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and the Foreign Ministry will start the process from relaunch of the renewed Council of Exporters and Investors.

The minister said that it is close cooperation with Ukrainian exporters and foreign investors that will help Ukrainian diplomats in practice direct their efforts abroad to expand the necessary opportunities and overcome existing obstacles.

"Now it is the best time to realize Ukraine's economic ambitions. For this, the Foreign Ministry is launching a qualitatively updated trade and investment diplomacy block. We will focus on two priorities: supporting Ukrainian exports in the world and attracting investments to the country. With the efforts of Ukrainian diplomats, overcoming the economic consequences of the pandemic should be a success story of Ukraine and all Ukrainians. The contribution to strengthening the economic security of Ukraine will be one of the indicators of the diplomats' performance," Kuleba said at a meeting on Tuesday, the press service of the head of state reported.

Zelensky said that Ukrainian business should have export opportunities. "I want not only large entrepreneurs to enter the international market, but also small and medium businesses, for example, a farmer with high-quality products or an entrepreneur with unique production, should have such an opportunity. So that they go for export and grow into large businesses, so that they have motivation," he said.

The meeting devoted to accelerating export growth and attracting investments was also attended by Deputy Heads of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva and Yulia Kovaliv, Presidential Economic Adviser Oleh Ustenko and Secretary of the National Investment Council Levan Varshalomidze.

Kovaliv and Varshalomidze presented the foreign investment projects, which are at the final stage of approval.

"National security, financial independence, new jobs and innovations are the main areas where we need to attract investments," the secretary of the National Investment Council said.

Kovaliv also introduced a bill on the so-called "investment nannies," which had to be further developed taking into account the situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the world.