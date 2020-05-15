Economy

11:38 15.05.2020

IT companies Parus, SAPRUN Ukraine, Mont UA, GISINFO removed from sanctions list

IT companies Mont UA, SAPRUN Ukraine (both Kyiv-based), GISINFO (Vinnytsia) and nine LLCs from the Parus Group have been removed from the Ukrainian sanctions list. They were added to it in 2017 by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) and respective order of then President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky approved respective decision of the NSDC on May 14, 2020 and enacted it on the same day.

The list includes, in particular, the following companies: Parus-Spetsproekt, Parus-2, Parus-Vprovadzhennia, Parus-Misto (all Kyiv-based), Parus-Prykarpattia (Ivano-Frankivsk), Parus-Donbas (Kramatorsk), Information Technology Center Parus-Yednannia (Mykolaiv), Pivdenny Parus (Odesa), and Parus-Lev (Lviv).

The Parus Group, which develops software for enterprise management and is a competitor of 1C, protested against adding it to the sanctions list, saying that it has been developing exclusively national software since the middle of 2003.

SAPRUN Ukraine was never connected with the Russian company SAPRUN Group, which specializes in IT solutions for businesses on the platforms SAP, Qlik, PROGNOZ, and on the base of its own developments. SAPRUN Ukraine also appealed against adding it to the sanctions list and said that it was groundless. Among its clients there were MTS Ukraine, Metinvest and Alfa-Bank.

The core business is GISINFO are geographic information systems, in particular the GeoProject 5 system. Russian company KB Panorama mentioned GISINFO as its country office in Ukraine.

Mont UA provides IT consulting services and sells computer software. Its name is similar to that of a well-known Russian software distributor MONT, which earlier had a country office in Ukraine. The website of Mont UA currently does not work.

Tags: #ita_software #it #parus #sanctions
Interfax-Ukraine
