Ukraine expects $10 bln support from various financial institutions in 2020 – PM

Ukraine counts on $10 billion of financial support from various financial institutions in 2020, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"All these funds ... Their volume this year exceeds $10 billion of financial support from various financial institutions, international financial organizations - the IMF, European bodies, the EU and partner countries," he said during an hour of questions to the government in parliament on Wednesday.

At the same time, Shmyhal noted that most often the allocation of finance depends on the agreement of Ukraine with the International Monetary Fund.

"Therefore, it is very important that we move forward and receive these funds, so that next year we will have a 7% increase without rolling into the abyss and being not able to get out of it for another ten years," added Shmyhal.