Economy

19:15 27.04.2020

NBU, Cabinet to present programs of mortgage at 10%, preferential loans for payment of wages this week – Zelensky

1 min read
NBU, Cabinet to present programs of mortgage at 10%, preferential loans for payment of wages this week – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that this week the Cabinet of Ministers and the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will present the programs of mortgage at 10% and preferential loans for small business at a low interest rate to pay wages to employees.

"Among other things the government and the NBU will present two important programs this week. The first one is a mortgage program for the population at around 10%. The second one is preferential loan program for small businesses at a small interest rate for payment of wages to their employees," he said in a video message to the Ukrainian people on Monday.

Zelensky also welcomed the decision of the NBU to down its refinancing rate to 8%.

"This gives banks an opportunity to reduce loan interest rates for businesses and the population. The ball is in their court now. So, we all are looking forward to such a decision," he said.

Tags: #programs #government #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:24 27.04.2020
Zelensky, Macron discuss COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral cooperation

Zelensky, Macron discuss COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral cooperation

16:12 27.04.2020
Bill on banks that is necessary for new program of IMF will be adopted – Zelensky tells Macron

Bill on banks that is necessary for new program of IMF will be adopted – Zelensky tells Macron

10:16 27.04.2020
Govt approves rule for sending 50% of profit of SOE, 75% for PrivatBank, 95% for Naftogaz – MP

Govt approves rule for sending 50% of profit of SOE, 75% for PrivatBank, 95% for Naftogaz – MP

15:26 24.04.2020
Vitaliy Fedoriv appointed as Ivano-Frankivsk region governor

Vitaliy Fedoriv appointed as Ivano-Frankivsk region governor

19:08 23.04.2020
Cabinet to consider co-financing of National Health Service by UAH 15.8 bln to combat COVID-19 – President's Office deputy head

Cabinet to consider co-financing of National Health Service by UAH 15.8 bln to combat COVID-19 – President's Office deputy head

13:20 23.04.2020
Zelensky appoints ex-SBU Chief in Kirovohrad region Petrov as Zakarpattia region governor

Zelensky appoints ex-SBU Chief in Kirovohrad region Petrov as Zakarpattia region governor

16:37 22.04.2020
Zelensky believes that war in Donbas will end during his presidential term

Zelensky believes that war in Donbas will end during his presidential term

14:20 22.04.2020
Saakashvili says he received offer from Zelensky to become deputy PM on reforms in Ukraine

Saakashvili says he received offer from Zelensky to become deputy PM on reforms in Ukraine

13:42 22.04.2020
European Commission announces provision of EUR 1.2 bln of aid to Ukraine to combat COVID-19 pandemic – Zelensky

European Commission announces provision of EUR 1.2 bln of aid to Ukraine to combat COVID-19 pandemic – Zelensky

11:56 21.04.2020
Cabinet's action plan to be reworked based on election programs of Servant of the People party, president – Nemchinov

Cabinet's action plan to be reworked based on election programs of Servant of the People party, president – Nemchinov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz has no plans to import gas – Kobolev

Rada may consider bill on banks necessary for IMF program within next one or two weeks – committee chairman

Profile committee recommends Rada to adopt banking bill at 2nd reading

Finance Minister Marchenko sees grounds for investigating actions of ex-heads of customs, tax services

Govt to appoint new heads of tax, customs services following simplified rules – Finance minister

LATEST

Naftogaz has no plans to import gas – Kobolev

Rada may consider bill on banks necessary for IMF program within next one or two weeks – committee chairman

Digital Transformation Ministry, Infrastructure Ministry launch pilot project on electronic consignment note introduction

Profile committee recommends Rada to adopt banking bill at 2nd reading

Ukraine's finance minister denies surprise of decision to dismiss heads of customs, tax services

Finance Minister Marchenko sees grounds for investigating actions of ex-heads of customs, tax services

Nuclear safety bill in final version to allow Energoatom to take out loan of EUR 200 mln – MP Gerus

Govt to appoint new heads of tax, customs services following simplified rules – Finance minister

Nonresidents to be able to deposit cash in foreign currency in customs authorities' accounts as collateral – NBU

U.S. ready to continue cooperation with Ukraine on energy reforms – Kvien

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD