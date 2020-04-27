NBU, Cabinet to present programs of mortgage at 10%, preferential loans for payment of wages this week – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that this week the Cabinet of Ministers and the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will present the programs of mortgage at 10% and preferential loans for small business at a low interest rate to pay wages to employees.

"Among other things the government and the NBU will present two important programs this week. The first one is a mortgage program for the population at around 10%. The second one is preferential loan program for small businesses at a small interest rate for payment of wages to their employees," he said in a video message to the Ukrainian people on Monday.

Zelensky also welcomed the decision of the NBU to down its refinancing rate to 8%.

"This gives banks an opportunity to reduce loan interest rates for businesses and the population. The ball is in their court now. So, we all are looking forward to such a decision," he said.