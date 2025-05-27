Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:51 27.05.2025

CDTO Campus educational project receives over 5,500 applications per year — CDTO Campus CEO

2 min read
Photo: СDTO Campus

The national educational project CDTO Campus received over 5,500 applications for participation in 21 programs during the year, the CEO of CDTO Campus Halyna Pustova has said.

"During the year, we received over 5,500 applications for participation in 21 programs, each of which is designed for an average of 50 students. That is, the competition is approximately 5-7 people per place. And this figure continues to grow," Pustova said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

She also noted that currently among the graduates there are 56 CDTOs (Chief Digital Transformation Officers) and 20 digital leaders of territorial communities. As well as several hundred representatives of their teams.

"There are currently 17 appointed CDTOs who implement projects of ministries. For example, the CDTO of the Ministry of Defense coordinates Army+ and Reserve+, the CDTO of the Ministry of Health - eHealth," Pustova said.

There are also 29 CDTOs in other central executive bodies (CEBs) and 15 CDTOs in regional military administrations.

Separately, two educational programs were created at the CDTO Campus: "Digital Transformation in Public Governance" and "Digital Transformation in Public Governance for Communities."

"Both programs are designed taking into account the specifics of the participants' requests and are focused on the practical needs of those responsible for digitalization at the national and local levels," Pustova said, adding that participants can see the benefits of learning - this is the opportunity to join the community, invest time in professional development, and gain knowledge without formalities or coercion.

Tags: #cdto_campus #programs #halyna_pustova

