Zelensky signs into law bill on amendments to 2020 budget

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed into law a bill on amendments to the national budget for 2020, which was backed by Verkhovna Rada during its extraordinary session on April 13.

"The amendments to the national budget for the current year are being made to optimize spending in response to the external and domestic challenges related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic and the global economic crisis," the head of state's press service said on Saturday, April 18.

The new law sets up a UAH 64.7-billion fund to counter the COVID-19 outbreak. The money will be used in first-priority areas of the effort to counter its spread.

Additional UAH 15.8 billion will be allocated for extra payments to medical workers involved in fight against the pandemic. In all, healthcare spending has been increased by UAH 16.4 billion.

"To support the most vulnerable social groups during the coronavirus epidemic, the document provides for UAH 10.6 billion for one-off payments in addition to pensions. Funding for the Social Policy Ministry has been increased by UAH 19.5 billion," reads the statement.

Additional UAH 3 billion have been sent to the reserve fund for measures in unforeseen circumstances.

The spending on road construction and repairs remained unchanged, thus the implementation of the Big Construction program aimed at improving the infrastructure and creating new jobs in Ukraine will continue. Almost UAH 70 billion has been allocated for road construction this year.

"The amendments to the national budget do not provide for cutting the costs related to the national defense and security and support for agriculture," the president's press service said.