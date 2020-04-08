Kyiv's entrepreneurs exempt from social security contribution until April 30 – Kyiv mayor

From March 1 through April 30 private entrepreneurs were exempted from paying single social security contribution, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Also, from March 1 to April 30, private entrepreneurs were exempted from paying single social security contribution. Entrepreneurs in Kyiv can use the so-called partial unemployment service for the period of restrictions," he said during an online briefing on Wednesday.

The mayor said that in order to receive it, one must contact the Employment Center at the place of registration as a social security contribution payer.

Also, according to Klitschko, credit holidays for entrepreneurs have already become effective for the period of restrictive measures.

In addition, the city council allocated money to resume the program of financial and credit support for small and medium-sized businesses.

The mayor of Kyiv recalled that recently the city council decided to provide 50% benefit for small and medium-sized businesses in renting communal property. Also, if it is impossible to use the facility for a period of restrictions, tenants of communal property are exempted from payment under lease agreements.