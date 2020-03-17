Zelensky: Large businesses to organize transportation of their employees
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that large businesses will organize transportation of their employees.
"I have had the first meeting with large businesses today. They have large enterprises not only in Kyiv, but also all over Ukraine. They will provide minibuses and buses to transport their employees to work," he said during the Svoboda Slova (Freedom of Speech) program on the ICTV television channel on Monday.