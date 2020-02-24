Ukraine first to display booth with regional projects at MIPIM 2020 in Cannes

Around 100 Ukrainian representatives (77 in 2019) will take part in the MIPIM 2020, the world's leading real estate market event, on March 10-13 in Cannes (France), and for the first time in three years the country' booth will exhibit not only Kyiv, but in the regions – in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and other cities.

"Only Kyiv was presented from Ukraine in Cannes for several years in a row. This year Ukraine expands its presence at the exhibition: in addition to the booth of Kyiv, there will be a regional booth where projects of Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv and other cities," the co-organizer of the Ukrainian delegation to MIPIM Hanna Nestulia said.

According to her, in particular, Ivano-Frankivsk will present a revitalization project for the Promprylad plant turned into a multifunctional commercial real estate facility. The total renovation budget of Promprylad.Renovation is $25 million, which should be involved in the form of impact investments. The completion of the project is planned in 2024.

"The goal of the city at MIPIM is not only to find an investor for implementing public projects, but also to support businesses interested in private projects. Such initiatives allow municipalities to attract serious investment companies, creating a favorable atmosphere for business. The Ukrainian delegation is still relatively small, but from year to year the number of our representatives is growing: in 2018 – 59 people, in 2019 – 77 people, about 100 people are expected this year," Dmytro Dopiro, a representative of MIPIM in Ukraine, said, while giving an example of Poland which 561 participants will be present this year.

"In 2019, 12 Polish cities were presented at the exhibition. The budget for participation of small Poznan in MIPIM is more than EUR 100,000 per year. The same amounts are invested by the city, while others come from private companies. Meanwhile, only the Kyiv booth was presented from Ukraine in Cannes, although this result can be considered positive. In the capital of Ukraine, the trip is supported by the mayor's team and business representatives who seek to demonstrate their own projects in the international arena," Dopiro said.

In addition, in 2020, Ukrainian companies such as UDP, Altis Holding, DELTA Ukraine, Invest in Projects, TK Property Management, Intergal Bud, Dragon Capital, Midland Development, Toronto-Kyiv, Promprylad.Renovation, Mandarin Plaza Group will take part in MIPIM. A separate booth is being prepared by City One Development.