Economy

11:21 24.02.2020

Ukraine first to display booth with regional projects at MIPIM 2020 in Cannes

2 min read

Around 100 Ukrainian representatives (77 in 2019) will take part in the MIPIM 2020, the world's leading real estate market event, on March 10-13 in Cannes (France), and for the first time in three years the country' booth will exhibit not only Kyiv, but in the regions – in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and other cities.

"Only Kyiv was presented from Ukraine in Cannes for several years in a row. This year Ukraine expands its presence at the exhibition: in addition to the booth of Kyiv, there will be a regional booth where projects of Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv and other cities," the co-organizer of the Ukrainian delegation to MIPIM Hanna Nestulia said.

According to her, in particular, Ivano-Frankivsk will present a revitalization project for the Promprylad plant turned into a multifunctional commercial real estate facility. The total renovation budget of Promprylad.Renovation is $25 million, which should be involved in the form of impact investments. The completion of the project is planned in 2024.

"The goal of the city at MIPIM is not only to find an investor for implementing public projects, but also to support businesses interested in private projects. Such initiatives allow municipalities to attract serious investment companies, creating a favorable atmosphere for business. The Ukrainian delegation is still relatively small, but from year to year the number of our representatives is growing: in 2018 – 59 people, in 2019 – 77 people, about 100 people are expected this year," Dmytro Dopiro, a representative of MIPIM in Ukraine, said, while giving an example of Poland which 561 participants will be present this year.

"In 2019, 12 Polish cities were presented at the exhibition. The budget for participation of small Poznan in MIPIM is more than EUR 100,000 per year. The same amounts are invested by the city, while others come from private companies. Meanwhile, only the Kyiv booth was presented from Ukraine in Cannes, although this result can be considered positive. In the capital of Ukraine, the trip is supported by the mayor's team and business representatives who seek to demonstrate their own projects in the international arena," Dopiro said.

In addition, in 2020, Ukrainian companies such as UDP, Altis Holding, DELTA Ukraine, Invest in Projects, TK Property Management, Intergal Bud, Dragon Capital, Midland Development, Toronto-Kyiv, Promprylad.Renovation, Mandarin Plaza Group will take part in MIPIM. A separate booth is being prepared by City One Development.

Tags: #representatives #cannes #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:20 24.02.2020
NATO member countries know how to unblock work of Ukraine-NATO Commission – Vereshchuk

NATO member countries know how to unblock work of Ukraine-NATO Commission – Vereshchuk

18:06 14.02.2020
EU lifts ban on imports of poultry from Ukraine

EU lifts ban on imports of poultry from Ukraine

18:04 14.02.2020
Peace plan on Ukraine deleted from Munich Conference website

Peace plan on Ukraine deleted from Munich Conference website

16:38 14.02.2020
Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 1.5% in Q4 2019 – statistics

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 1.5% in Q4 2019 – statistics

12:43 14.02.2020
Money supply in Ukraine 2% up in Jan

Money supply in Ukraine 2% up in Jan

09:46 12.02.2020
EU, Ukraine to step up work on updating FTA - European Commissioner Varhelyi

EU, Ukraine to step up work on updating FTA - European Commissioner Varhelyi

09:41 12.02.2020
With joint effort Ukraine and EU can put 'language' issue to bed - European Commissioner Varhelyi

With joint effort Ukraine and EU can put 'language' issue to bed - European Commissioner Varhelyi

09:37 12.02.2020
European Commissioner Varhelyi: We take no compromise when it comes to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, will continue to stand by it

European Commissioner Varhelyi: We take no compromise when it comes to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, will continue to stand by it

18:03 07.02.2020
Trump's administration delays supplies under six arms deals to Ukraine – media

Trump's administration delays supplies under six arms deals to Ukraine – media

15:04 07.02.2020
Hungary asks Ukraine to mull proposals on settling 'language issue'

Hungary asks Ukraine to mull proposals on settling 'language issue'

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF expert team let by mission head in Ukraine starts working in Kyiv

Dolphin section could be put up for PSA tender divided into three or four lots – minister

NSDC approves volume of public defense procurement for 2020-2022

Ex-head of Troika Dialog Ukraine Yershov to head Ukrainian Exchange with doubled capital

Largest inflow of investment expected in agriculture, IT, infrastructure, energy, chemical, pharma industries – Economy minister

LATEST

Ukrainian PM expects customs budget revenue target not to be met in Feb over hryvnia exchange rate

MHP pays UAH 11.7 bln of taxes in 2017-2019, UAH 2.5 bln of govt support paid from state budget to company

EBA opposes bill on annual increase in share of domestic raw materials in cognac production to 85% in 2027

EIB discusses financing of 10 projects in public sector of Ukraine in 2020 – Head of EIB representation

IMF expert team let by mission head in Ukraine starts working in Kyiv

Dolphin section could be put up for PSA tender divided into three or four lots – minister

Windrose launches flights from Kyiv to Ljubljana, Zagreb, from Dnipro to Berlin, Burgas

China expects Ukraine to provide state guarantees for investing $600 mln in building new unit of Sloviansk TPP

NSDC approves volume of public defense procurement for 2020-2022

Ex-head of Troika Dialog Ukraine Yershov to head Ukrainian Exchange with doubled capital

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD