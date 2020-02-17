Economy

14:28 17.02.2020

Some 5,000 high-rise buildings to undergo partial energy efficiency renovations, up to 1,000 houses full renovations in 2020 – official

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Development of Communities and Territories Denys Shmyhal has announced partial energy efficiency modernization of 5,000 high-rise buildings and full energy efficiency renovations for 700-1,000 houses in Ukraine in 2020.

"Every day we hold talks with the board of donors of our Energy Efficiency Fund. We have a really good financial resource for implementing energy efficiency policies in the housing sector. In fact, we are moving to the finish line," Shmyhal said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, within the next two weeks there will be a meeting of the supervisory board and the council of donors of the Fund, where decisions will be made that will change the existing conditions for financing the measures to improve energy efficiency for residential buildings by homeowner associations under packages A and B (full and partial energy efficiency modernization, respectively).

"According to our estimates, the possible volume for a smaller package is 5,000 buildings per year. We interviewed companies operating in the market, and they replied that it is possible. For the larger package, these are from 700 to 1,000 buildings," the deputy prime minister said.

He said that in order to modernize more than a thousand homes, there is a need to create a large number of new jobs, which is also the goal of the government.

"A thousand houses is a benchmarking event since [the country's] independence, but it is critically small in terms of Ukraine's housing stock," Shmyhal said.

