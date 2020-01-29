Economy

16:44 29.01.2020

UkraineInvest will need additional people for 'investment nannies' ­ head

Director of the UkraineInvest investment promotion and support office Danylo Bilak expects an increase in the staff and the allocation of additional resources to perform the functions of personal managers or "investment nannies" for large investors in Ukraine.

"We really need to strengthen our staff and I hope that we'll really get all the resources that we need," he told Interfax-Ukraine regarding the practical implementation of the president's and government's statements made last week on the allocation of "investment nannies" for investors of over $100 million.

Bilak said that, according to his information, a bill is currently being prepared that should legitimize this initiative with its implementation on the basis of UkraineInvest, however, he found it difficult to give other details due to ignorance of specific agreements.

In his opinion, the matter concerns facilitating the path of investors in the implementation of large investment projects, in fact it is strengthening UkraineInvest, which was just created for this purpose.

"We have actually been fulfilling this role for three years now. I'm glad that now it will be at a very significant, relevant level – national: with the support of the president, the prime minister. This is right, and this is a very important step that can help investors," he said.

Tags: #investment #ukraine #ukraineinvest
