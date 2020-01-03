Belarus suspends export of petroleum products from Jan 1

Belarus has suspended exports of oil products in the absence of oil deliveries from Russia starting January 1, 2020, Belarusian media reported on Thursday citing a directive the state petrochemical concern Belneftekhim posted on a Telegram channel.

"For the purpose of satisfying the economy's and the population's needs for petroleum products, the export of all brands of petrol, straight-run petrol, all brands of petroleum solvent, lamp kerosene, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating fuel, benzene hydrocarbons, asphalt oil, grease oil, paraffin oil, and liquefied hydrocarbon gases shall be suspended from Belarusian oil refineries from January 1, 2020 pending further notice," Belneftekhim's directive says.

Belneftekhim's press service neither confirmed nor denied the media reports on the suspension of exports of oil products.

As reported earlier, Belneftekhim confirmed that shipments of crude from Russian oil companies had been halted starting January 1, 2020 due to the absence of relevant contracts.

"Oil shipments from Russia have been suspended. Active work is ongoing at the moment to sign contracts for January," a Belneftekhim spokesperson told Interfax.

Belarusian enterprises are currently refining crude left from December, he said.

"The refineries are operating at minimum capacity at the moment," the spokesperson said.

Belneftekhim is "actively exploring all possible options to arrange for oil shipments alternative to [supplies from] Russia," he said.

Earlier reports said Belarus failed to reach agreements with Russian oil companies on terms and conditions of oil shipments starting January 1 before the end of 2019.