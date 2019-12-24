Economy

11:44 24.12.2019

UNIT.City facility receives U.S. green building certificate LEED

2 min read
Building B12 of the Kyiv innovation park UNIT.City has received the silver certificate LEEDv.4 Core & Shell of the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC).

"Building B12 is the first commercial building in Ukraine to be awarded such a certificate. The developer of the project was UDP and KAN Development, the contractor was KAN Bud. Delta Ukraine performed the LEED certification of the building," Delta Ukraine's press service said.

In particular, the following features of the building were noted: good location relative to the public transport network and social infrastructure, the availability of an underground parking lot with electric car chargers, energy-efficient design, engineering equipment, LED lighting, water-efficient plumbing and landscape irrigation system, separate waste collection, a ban on smoking in and around the building, two-stage air purification and quality control.

As reported, with reference to UFuture, in general, until 2021 the amount of investment in UNIT.City will reach EUR 245 million, and by 2025 the total area of real estate in the park should be 500,000 square meters.

The UNIT.City Innovation Park officially opened in April 2017 in the territory of the former Kyiv Motorcycle Plant. By the beginning of 2019, some 50,000 square meters were already built up in the technical park, and more than 100 companies became its residents.

UNIT.City also started the construction of residential buildings, which should occupy about 30% of its area. It was planned to commission the first facilities in April 2020. By 2025, the total area of UNIT.City should be 500,000 square meters.

