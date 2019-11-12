KAMAZ to create online monitoring system for problems with production machinery

KAMAZ intends to introduce a new system for repairing and servicing equipment that will include online monitoring of production units, the auto manufacturer said in a statement.

The system's digital platform will be one developed by Germany's SAP.

"The use of the new technical-servicing and equipment-repair tool from SAP is expected to decrease downtime of limiting and technological equipment caused by accidents, increase the efficiency with which the repair budget is spent by decreasing inventory reserves, and make the work of repair personnel more effective," the statement reads.

The introduction of the system is also intended to increase the efficiency with which equipment is used and decrease expenses on operation and repair.