Rada supports creation of state system for monitoring environmental information

The Verkhovna Rada at a meeting on Monday adopted a law on the creation and functioning of the state environmental monitoring system and its subsystems (No. 7327).

According to information on the website of the parliament, 246 MPs voted for the document without discussion, with the quorum being 226 votes.

"The result of the bill implementation is the creation of an effective state environmental monitoring system, its high-quality functioning at different levels and certain modes, mutual consistency and organic interconnection of the subsystems of the state environmental monitoring system, which will provide information needs of management in the field of environmental protection," reads an explanatory note to the document.

It is noted that the law will make it possible for the Ukrainian state system of environmental monitoring to interact with similar systems in other countries.

Earlier, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets indicated that the law aims at European integration and should be adopted first to implement the Association Agreement with the EU. According to him, in addition to it, there are three more similar important bills, namely No. 4461 on the territories of the Emerald Network, No. 4187 on supporting the development of domestic subsoil use, and No. 6004-2 on ensuring the constitutional rights of citizens to life in the environment that is safe for life and health.