Govt approves draft national budget 2020 for second reading by Rada

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the evening on November 3, 2019 approved the draft national budget for 2020, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (the European Solidarity parliamentary faction) said.

"The meeting has begun. The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft budget, which will be sent to the Rada for consideration," Honcharenko wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday evening.

On the website of the government portal on Monday night it was reported that the draft national budget for 2020 was adopted at an extraordinary meeting on Sunday, November 3.

"Today we adopted the draft budget for 2020 for second reading, having processed the conclusions of the Verkhovna Rada. Given the decision of the National Security and Defense Council and the commission on the allocation of funds for investment projects, the budget has been finalized. We will complete and quickly hand the document over to the Verkhovna Rada. For us, a broad dialogue with our colleagues in parliament and the President is important, therefore, from tomorrow we will discuss the draft budget. And, of course, after submitting it, we will present the main financial document of the country to people," Finance Minister Oksana Markarova said.

In addition, the government has reduced the maximum number of employees of district administrations. This is due to the fact that as a result of the decentralization reform, the functions of the district administrations are actively moving to the amalgamated territorial communities.

"The decision of the government will allow optimizing the work of such district administrations and reduce budgetary expenditures that can be used to develop communities in the relevant territories," the government said.