Economy

15:27 29.10.2019

Ukraine on verge of economic breakthrough – Zelensky

2 min read
Ukraine on verge of economic breakthrough – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that an economic breakthrough will happen in Ukraine in the near future, and key profile figures are evidence of this.

"I am sure that we are now on the verge of an economic breakthrough. We are all confident, we really believe in it and are doing everything for this," he said, speaking at the First Investment Forum in Mariupol on Tuesday.

Zelensky said that the key indicators are evidence of the reality of such a breakthrough.

"In the second quarter, we showed a 4.6% increase in real GDP. International organizations significantly improved their forecasts for Ukraine's economic growth next year. Ukraine climbed seven positions up in the Doing Business rating. International agencies raised our credit rating and changed the forecast to "Stable" and "Positive," he listed.

The president said that Ukraine has significantly improved its position on protecting minority shareholders and in the sphere of obtaining permits for building projects.

Also, according to him, the reduction of the refinancing rate by 1% by the National Bank of Ukraine indicates a slowdown in inflation and will help reduce the cost of credit funds.

"Ukraine is becoming a truly stable and predictable market with significant opportunities for business expansion," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #economic
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:08 29.10.2019
Zelensky announces pending massive privatization

Zelensky announces pending massive privatization

13:00 29.10.2019
President of Ukraine promises tax reform from 2021

President of Ukraine promises tax reform from 2021

12:57 29.10.2019
Zelensky recommended Bohdan to attend not his meeting with Trump

Zelensky recommended Bohdan to attend not his meeting with Trump

12:34 29.10.2019
Zelensky: no one is going to return 'problem' banks, including PrivatBank, to former owners

Zelensky: no one is going to return 'problem' banks, including PrivatBank, to former owners

15:07 28.10.2019
Zelensky appoints Oleksiy Chernyshov as head of Kyiv Regional State Administration instead of Mykhailo Bno-Airiian

Zelensky appoints Oleksiy Chernyshov as head of Kyiv Regional State Administration instead of Mykhailo Bno-Airiian

13:15 28.10.2019
If Zelensky makes sure his orders are fulfilled, one may speak of preparations for Donbas disengagement, Normandy-format summit - Kremlin

If Zelensky makes sure his orders are fulfilled, one may speak of preparations for Donbas disengagement, Normandy-format summit - Kremlin

10:35 28.10.2019
Zelensky to Zolote residents: We came to make sure that people want disengagement of forces

Zelensky to Zolote residents: We came to make sure that people want disengagement of forces

15:52 26.10.2019
Zelensky replaces head of Luhansk Regional State Administration

Zelensky replaces head of Luhansk Regional State Administration

15:36 26.10.2019
Zelensky communicates with military, local residents in Zolote – press service

Zelensky communicates with military, local residents in Zolote – press service

15:11 25.10.2019
Supreme Court calling on Zelensky to veto law on activities of self-government judicial bodies

Supreme Court calling on Zelensky to veto law on activities of self-government judicial bodies

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian PM: Privatbank's case key for investors' perception of country, macroeconomic stability

Three largest mobile operators and Intertelecom agree to cover whole Ukraine with high-quality mobile services

President of Ukraine promises tax reform from 2021

Zelensky: no one is going to return 'problem' banks, including PrivatBank, to former owners

Economy Ministry considers FDI inflow of $5-6 bln realistic in 2020

LATEST

Large business considers agriculture most attractive industry to invest in – survey of American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine

Govt arranges implementation of projects to support public private partnership with IFC

Three large cryptocurrency exchanges want to enter Ukraine – UVCA chairman

Ukrenergo signs memos with EBRD, IFC on developing networks, energy storages

Compromise between govt, tobacco companies regarding tobacco amendments reached – Ukrainian PM

Ukrainian PM: Privatbank's case key for investors' perception of country, macroeconomic stability

Ukrainian PM counts on achievement of agreements with IMF during upcoming visit of IMF mission

PM rejects business claims to law on rebooting Supreme Court, offers dialogue on procedures

Ukrzaliznytsia, EBRD, Infrastructure Ministry agree to start preparing company for IPO

Three largest mobile operators and Intertelecom agree to cover whole Ukraine with high-quality mobile services

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD