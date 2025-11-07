EIB provides EUR 100 mln via Ukrgas, Ukrexim to strengthen economic resilience, heating infrastructure in Ukraine

The European Investment Bank is providing EUR 100 million to strengthen economic resilience and heating infrastructure in Ukraine: EUR 70 million will be directed to Ukrgasbank to ensure the operation of Ukrainian enterprises and protect jobs during the war, as well as to promote investments in energy efficiency, while EUR 30 million will be directed to the repair and modernization of urban district heating systems through the state-owned Ukrgasbank and Ukreximbank, ensuring reliable heat supply to communities during the war.

The EIB press release on Friday noted that the financing is provided by the EU for Ukraine Fund and the Ukraine Investment Framework, which is part of the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility, demonstrating the European Union's continued commitment to Ukraine's recovery and resilience.

EUR 70 million has been disbursed to Ukrgasbank under the EUR 400 million Ukraine Economic Resilience Facility Lending Envelope. The project is backed by the EIB’s EU for Ukraine Fund, which is supported by EU Member States. The financing will expand access to long-term loans for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and mid-caps across the country.

EUR 30 million has been disbursed (EUR 15 million to Ukrgasbank and EUR 15 million to Ukreximbank) as the first tranches of larger EIB district heating loans (EUR 50 million and EUR 100 million, respectively), guaranteed under the European Commission’s Ukraine Investment Framework.

The financing will be on-lent to communities and public utilities to repair and upgrade district heating systems, improve energy efficiency in public buildings and deploy renewable energy solutions, thereby reducing dependence on vulnerable centralised infrastructure.

The Ukraine Investment Framework (UIF) is part of the EUR 50 billion EU Ukraine Facility designed to attract public and private investments for the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine. It is endowed with financial instruments totalling EUR 9.3 billion, with EUR 7.8 billion in loan guarantees and EUR 1.5 billion in blended finance. In March 2025, the EIB entered into a EUR 1.95 million guarantee agreement with the European Union to support its operations in Ukraine. This guarantee is provided under UIF. The aim of the UIF is to mobilise EUR 40 billion of investments for Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction and modernisation.

The EU for Ukraine Fund (EU4U) was established by the EIB in 2023 as an additional instrument to support Ukraine’s recovery and rebuilding efforts. The fund has received contributions from 16 EU Member States – Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Italy, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia and Spain – bringing its total size to EUR 410 million.

The EIB has been operating in Ukraine since 2007. Following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, the EIB provided Ukraine with EUR 4 billion in financing.