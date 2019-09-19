Economy

16:11 19.09.2019

EU welcomes Ukraine's decision on Naftogaz unbundling as important element for success of gas talks with Russia

1 min read
EU welcomes Ukraine's decision on Naftogaz unbundling as important element for success of gas talks with Russia

 European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic on September 19 began preparations for the trilateral negotiations scheduled for this day in Brussels on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine after 2019 with a meeting with Ukraine's Minister of Energy and Environment Protection Oleksiy Orzhel and thanked for the Ukrainian government's decision made the day before on unbundling Naftogaz Ukrainy.

"We welcome the substantial progress on Naftogaz Ukrainy unbundling, as an element important for successful outcome of trilateral talks," he wrote on his Twitter page after negotiations with the Ukrainian minister.

The Ukrainian mission to the EU said that at the meeting between Sefcovic and the Ukrainian delegation, the common position was confirmed: "European rules and standards must be fully observed."

"We've started a new round of trilateral gas negotiations. The mood, like the weather outside, is wonderful," Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO Andriy Kobolev commented on the first meetings in Brussels before the tripartite talks.

As reported, the EU and other international partners from the end of 2018 previously criticized Kyiv for the delay in the practical implementation of Naftogaz unbundling.

Tags: #eu #naftogaz #sefcovic #gaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:19 19.09.2019
Ukraine strengthens its position in gas transit talks thanks to approval of new unbundling plan – minister

Ukraine strengthens its position in gas transit talks thanks to approval of new unbundling plan – minister

16:03 18.09.2019
Updated unbundling model retains Naftogaz ability to protect Ukraine's interests in Stockholm

Updated unbundling model retains Naftogaz ability to protect Ukraine's interests in Stockholm

15:02 18.09.2019
Infrastructure ministry waiting for adoption of all EU integration bills by Rada before 2020

Infrastructure ministry waiting for adoption of all EU integration bills by Rada before 2020

10:22 16.09.2019
Ukraine, Slovakia's GTS ready to replace OPAL services for Gazprom – Naftogaz head

Ukraine, Slovakia's GTS ready to replace OPAL services for Gazprom – Naftogaz head

10:05 16.09.2019
Fitch upgrades Naftogaz to 'B'

Fitch upgrades Naftogaz to 'B'

12:56 13.09.2019
Ukraine reduces gas consumption by 8% in eight months – Ukrtransgaz

Ukraine reduces gas consumption by 8% in eight months – Ukrtransgaz

12:07 13.09.2019
Naftogaz to cut gas price for public by 3.4% in Sept

Naftogaz to cut gas price for public by 3.4% in Sept

14:38 09.09.2019
EU doesn't recognize 'local elections' in Crimea illegally annexed by Russia

EU doesn't recognize 'local elections' in Crimea illegally annexed by Russia

13:54 09.09.2019
Gas stocks at Ukrainian UGS reach 18.7 bcm – Naftogaz

Gas stocks at Ukrainian UGS reach 18.7 bcm – Naftogaz

12:05 09.09.2019
Sefcovic confirms trilateral gas talks to take place in Brussels on Sept 19

Sefcovic confirms trilateral gas talks to take place in Brussels on Sept 19

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Verkhovna Rada approves Sennychenko as SPF head

EBRD investment in Ukraine exceeds $1 bln in 2019

Cabinet of Ministers appoints SPF chief, deputy economic development minister

Land market to be opened in Oct 2020 – Honcharuk

Only Ukrainian citizens, companies to be able to buy Ukrainian land – Zelensky

LATEST

Legal issue of new contract with Ukraine being discussed, there is Plan B for brief extension - Miller

EBRD monitoring situation with PrivatBank and Gontareva – vice president

Verkhovna Rada approves Sennychenko as SPF head

EBRD investment in Ukraine exceeds $1 bln in 2019

Cabinet of Ministers appoints SPF chief, deputy economic development minister

Land market to be opened in Oct 2020 – Honcharuk

Only Ukrainian citizens, companies to be able to buy Ukrainian land – Zelensky

Rada ratifies amendments to treaty between Ukraine, Turkey for avoidance of double taxation

Kremlin not expecting concrete agreements from upcoming Russia-Ukraine-EC gas talks - Peskov

Rada ratifies amendments to convention between Ukraine, Switzerland for avoidance of double taxation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD