15:36 10.09.2019

DTEK completes project with Radar Tech, to focus on European startup market in 2019-2020

 Innovation DTEK, part of the DTEK Holding, does not rule out the possibility of resuming cooperation with Radar Tech, but in 2019-2020 it will focus on work with the European startup market, Chief Innovation Officer at DTEK Emanuele Volpe has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Radar Tech was a very important partner for us last year, when we were starting our work with startups. We needed a partner who would work with scouting in Ukraine, and since DTEK is a Ukrainian company, and it was reasonable for us to start with Ukraine. And what we did with them last year was more than successful... We are still in very close relations with them and do not rule out the possibility of launching a new acceleration program in the next few years," he said.

According to Volpe, working with Radar Tech, they managed to collect 186 promising startups in the energy sector and select 10 of them during the work.

"We have signed contracts with three of the top ten and are already implementing their solutions in our companies. This is also the EverScan startup, which already works with us," Volpe said.

According to him, in 2019 it was decided not to continue working with Radar Tech, but to enter the European market.

"This is how our cooperation with KIC InnoEnergy began. This is the first large-scale clean-tech partner in Europe that scouts European startups for us," he said.

Volpe said that as part of the partnership, DTEK has already managed to attract about 400 European startups, most of which were involved in cooperation with InnoEnergy.

Along with KIC InnoEnergy Innovation, DTEK is also in talks with another major European crowdsourcing company.

