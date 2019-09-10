U.S. Department of Energy will help Ukraine become invulnerable 'to threats of supply disruption from Russia'

The U.S. Department of Energy is sending an expert delegation to Ukraine to help develop a winter action plan to address critical needs during the 2019-2020 winter season as a sign of commitment to Ukraine's energy security and at the request of President Zelensky's administration.

"The U.S. Department of Energy is committed to Ukraine's energy security and is sending an expert delegation to Ukraine to assist in the development of a Winter Action Plan to address critical needs for the 2019-2020 winter season, as requested by President Zelensky's Administration. This team will help ensure that Zelensky's Administration and the government of Ukraine is best equipped to ensure Ukraine is never again vulnerable to threats of supply disruption from Russia. The delegation will work side-by-side with Ukraine's experts to assess the interdependencies in the generation, transmission and distribution of energy across all sectors, and provide a framework to improve coordinated responses to energy shortages," U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said on Facebook.