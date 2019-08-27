Economy

14:32 27.08.2019

Energy Efficiency Agency jointly with Finnish partners developing concept of 'green' investment fund in Ukraine

The State Agency of Ukraine on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving together with the Nordic Environmental Finance Corporation (NEFCO) and experts from the Finland Ukraine Trust Fund is initiating the development of a concept for a new financial instrument in Ukraine - the Green Investment Fund (GIF UA), head of the agency Serhiy Savchuk has said.

"Work on the fund will be another priority area of partnership between the Finnish Foreign Ministry, NEFCO and the state energy efficiency agency. Close cooperation between Ukraine and Finland was secured by the signing of a relevant memorandum in 2017," he said on his Facebook page.

According to Savchuk, the fund will provide co-financing for new "green" energy projects and remove major barriers to the implementation of these projects: a lack of collateral, demand for equity, etc.

"Our goal is to establish in Ukraine a reliable financial instrument for financing projects like Green Investment Group in the UK, DEG in Germany," the expert said.

