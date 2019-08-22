Economy

16:58 22.08.2019

Energoatom and Canada's Cameco sign memo of cooperation

State-owned enterprise Energoatom and Canada's Cameco Corporation have signed a memorandum of cooperation and understanding in the nuclear energy sector.

According to Energoatom's press service, the ceremony of signing the document took place at Cameco's Canadian office on August 21.

According to the memorandum, the parties will consider the possibility of developing cooperation in the supply and manufacture of uranium products and nuclear fuel using Cameco technologies.

Cameco is one of the three largest uranium producers in the world. It owns uranium mines and conversion plants in Canada and the United States, as well as a 60% stake in Inkai JV with Kazatomprom (Kazakhstan). The asset portfolio also includes exploration projects in Australia and Mongolia.

