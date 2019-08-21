Energy Minister insists on supplying gas to Luhansk TPP at special price

Minister of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine Ihor Nasalyk considers the supply of natural gas by Naftogaz Ukrainy to Luhansk thermal power plant (TPP, DTEK Vostokenergo) at a special price to be the only way to ensure the operation of the station.

"I consider the decision submitted by the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry to be fair and necessary. Without its adoption, Luhansk TPP will not be generate heat in a month or a month and a half," he said during a briefing in Kyiv.

In his opinion, if Luhansk TPP located in a separate "island" buys gas for its needs at a commercial price, the cost of electricity generated by it will increase by 2.5 times, according to which the station will not be able to enter the "day ahead" market.

"If it does not enter the market, then it will simply stop. The costs incurred by the structure are UAH 100 million per month. It is impossible to solve this issue by a phone call or any economic mechanisms. It was necessary to make the decision proposed by the Ministry of Energy from the very beginning," he said.