17:41 14.08.2019

Ryanair starts flying from Odesa to Budapest on Oct 29

The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair (Dublin) will launch the seventh direction from Odesa (Ukraine) to Budapest (Hungary) from October 29, 2019, the company's press service said.

Flights from Odesa to Budapest will be operated twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays as part of the extended Ryanair schedule for Ukraine for the winter of 2019.

Currently, the Irish low-cost airline flies from Odesa to Krakow. From October, it will also fly to Berlin (Germany), Wroclaw, Gdansk, Katowice, and Poznan (all from Poland).

As reported, in August 2019, Hungary-based Wizz Air also announced the launch of flights from Odesa to Budapest (Hungary), Berlin (Germany), Bratislava (Slovakia), Wroclaw, Gdansk and Katowice (Poland).

Tags: #budapest #flights #ryanair #odesa
