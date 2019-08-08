Economy

18:06 08.08.2019

Cabinet obliges Naftogaz to reduce gas price for public by another UAH 265 in Aug

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has obliged Naftogaz Ukrainy to reduce the price of gas for the population by UAH 265 per 1,000 cubic meters in August, according to the government portal.

"According to resolution No. 293 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated April 3, 2019, from June Naftogaz is obliged to sell gas to the population at a price that is the lowest at one of the four sites," the statement said.

In particular, the matter concerns the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, where the average customs value of imported gas in July amounted to UAH 4,812 per 1,000 cubic meters excluding VAT. It is followed by the Ukrainian Energy Exchange, at which gas for August in July was sold at a price of UAH 4,654 per 1,000 cubic meters excluding VAT, Naftogaz with gas for industry with an advance payment set at UAH 4,640 per 1,000 cubic meters for August excluding VAT. Or at the price of PSO, in accordance with cabinet resolution No. 867 dated October 19, 2018, which in July is set at UAH 7,185 per 1,000 cubic meters excluding VAT.

"The price of Naftogaz was the lowest one. Therefore, the price of gas for the population in August, excluding VAT tariffs for transportation and delivery, will be UAH 4,640 per 1,000 cubic meters, which is UAH 265 less than the price in July set at UAH 4,905," the government said.

