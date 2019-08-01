Economy

Ukraine exports 3.7 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2019/2020 MY

Ukraine since the beginning of the new 2019/2020 marketing year (MY, July-June) and as of August 1, 2019 had exported 3.711 million tonnes of grain and legumes.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, farmers exported 1.57 million tonnes of corn, 1.2 million tonnes of wheat, and 941,000 tonnes of barley.

"The figures for the month indicate an increase in grain exports in general, and in particular wheat and barley," the ministry noted.

For the same period last year, 1.408 million tonnes of grain and legumi

