14:35 30.07.2019

Poltava to borrow EUR 10 mln EBRD to buy 40 trolleybuses

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will lend EUR10 million to municipally owned transport firm PoltavaElektroAvtoTrans to buy 40 trolleybuses along with diagnostic equipment and to upgrade traction substations, EBRD Senior Advisor on External Affairs Anton Usov has said.

"Poltava will receive up to 40 new energy-efficient and environmentally friendly low-floor trolleybuses thanks to an EBRD loan worth EUR 10 million. This project will be the first disbursement under the EBRD's new EUR 250 million program to finance public transport in Ukraine," he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

The loan will allow the city to buy equipment with improved accessibility, which will be almost 25% more energy efficient than existing trolleybuses, as well as equipment for maintenance and diagnostics. Part of the loan will be used to upgrade the traction substations, he said.

"The project will also help reduce emissions of carbon and nitrogen oxides. The investment program will complement the grant funding of the EU Municipal Support Program in the amount of almost EUR 50,000," he said.

The EBRD on May 21, 2019, announced its intention to provide financing in the amount of EUR 250 million for the implementation of the second project to update public transport infrastructure in Ukrainian cities.

The first program was approved by the EBRD in October 2015, under which EUR 100 million was allocated to several Ukrainian cities. The first such project was a EUR 8 million loan for Odesa.

Tags: #poltava #trolleybuses #ukraine #ebrd
NBU Monetary Committee with one voice lowers refinancing rate

Head of Trident Acquisitions announces victory in tender for PSA in Dolphin section on shelf

Ukraine's finance ministry lowers rates on govt bonds by 20–75 bps to align with NBU's key policy rate

Ukroboronprom announces tender for intl financial audit for UAH 32.5 mln

About UAH 6 bln revenue shortfall for Ukrainian ports in Azov Sea region since 2014

PrivatBank sells seven tank farms for more than UAH 1 bln

Donbasenergo posts UAH 153 mln net loss in six months

Ukraine's fiscal service says 10,300 employees worked as unregistered workers in H1

One more candidate to buy VEB's Ukrainian subsidiary

Ukrhydroenergo sees net profit fall by 3% in six months

Guaranteed Buyer enterprise sues Ukrenergo

Georgian Airways' losses from ban on flights from Russia at around $25 mln

NBU Monetary Committee with one voice lowers refinancing rate

Odesa port-side plant plans to resume work on Aug 1

SkyUp to launch direct flights between Kharkiv and Lviv from October, to link Kyiv with Kharkiv and Zaporizhia

