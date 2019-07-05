Ukrainian House reconstruction for presidential office could begin in a month

The preliminary cost of remodeling Ukrainian House in central Kyiv into the new office of President Volodymyr Zelensky could cost more than UAH 300 million. If the project is approved, construction would take from six to 10 months, according to 33BY Architecture Founder Ivan Yunakov, the co-author of the project.

"The team has been working for about two months. We are preparing terms of reference so that the design institute, having access to classified information, can make a technical assignment project ... I think it's quite possible to start construction if all the approvals are given in a month," he said on Wednesday evening.

Yunakov said the cost of reconstruction of administrative buildings approved by the Ministry of Regional Development could amount to about UAH 300 million, adding, "The final amount will be known after taking into account all engineering costs."