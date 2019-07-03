Economy

09:42 03.07.2019

Donbas reconstruction to cost over EUR 10 bln

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited foreign investors to a forum on Donbas restoration, which will take place in Mariupol, the Donetsk region, in fall.

"According to tentative estimates, Donbas restoration will cost over EUR 10 billion. We will hold a related forum in Mariupol in fall, and foreign investors who wish to finance infrastructural and humanitarian projects in Donbas are invited," Zelensky said at the Ukraine Reform Conference in Toronto on Tuesday.

