18:24 28.02.2025

Integration of EU standards in construction seen as key to attracting investment for reconstruction – Ukrcement

KYIV. Feb 28 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The integration of European standards, particularly EU Regulation 305/2011 on construction product quality and new environmental standards, is a crucial factor in attracting investment for Ukraine's reconstruction, stimulating local construction growth, and boosting the competitiveness of domestic building material manufacturers, according to Liudmyla Kripka, Executive Director of the Ukrcement Association.

"European integration is one of the key criteria for investing in Ukraine. The main factors that will drive construction growth in Ukraine include state-led infrastructure reconstruction programs, increased construction activity, localization of production, adoption of modern technologies, and alignment with environmental standards. Ukrainian manufacturers focusing on these areas will be able to strengthen their competitive positions, stimulate industry development, and provide the market with high-quality construction materials," she said at a press conference on "State Partnerships and Investment in Recovery of Territories" hosted by Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

According to Kripka, cement industry enterprises were among the first to implement EU Regulation 305, and they are now working on adopting environmental standards outlined in a new EU directive.

She emphasized that aligning with EU standards not only enhances the international competitiveness of Ukrainian manufacturers but also opens doors for innovation and development.

Reducing CO₂ emissions is a key goal for the cement industry.

"The industry is actively working to reduce emissions. Companies are implementing best available technologies, improving management practices, and participating in greenhouse gas monitoring, reporting, and verification. Ukraine has the potential to become a model for simple yet effective CO₂ reduction methods, such as using biomass in clinker production," Kripka explained.

Cement companies are also investing in their production facilities, she noted. Firms are financing additional technological lines, clinker storage silos, terminals, kiln upgrades, and a transition to alternative fuels. The expansion of cement plant capacity is expected to begin during the active phase of Ukraine's reconstruction, when cement consumption is projected to rise to 10-10.5 million tonnes annually. In the past two years, this figure has hovered around 6.3 million tonnes, she added.

The Ukrcement Association was established in January 2004 through the reorganization of the Ukrainian Cement Industry Association (Ukrcement). It includes five company groups, encompassing nine cement plants.

Tags: #cement #conference #reconstruction

