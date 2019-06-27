Economy

13:04 27.06.2019

Liovochkin affiliated company requests mandatory buyout of shares from Zakarpattiaoblenergo minority stakeholders

2 min read
Energy Ukraine TV LLC, holding a large controlling stake in PrJSC Zakarpattiaoblenergo (95.21697%), has announced its plans to conduct a mandatory buyout of the rest of shares from minority stakeholders.

According to the information disclosure system of the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market, shares will be purchased at UAH 2 per share, while their market cost is UAH 1.95.

As reported, Energy Ukraine TV LLC, holding a large controlling stake in PrJSC Zakarpattiaoblenergo (85.64653% in June 2019), signed a sale and purchase agreement, after the implementation of which the limited liability company became the holder of a dominating stake in the power supply company – 95.21697%.

According to the unified public register of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, the ultimate beneficial owner of Energy Ukraine TV LLC is the sister of Serhiy Liovochkin, people's deputy, Yulia Liovochkina. Indirectly (through OMBRI Electrical Energy Holding GmbH, OMBRI Electrical Energy Holding Co., Andriana Pias, Bantona Limited, Eleni Mavromati, Symber Ventures, Wilton Services, Bantona Limited, Rasica Limited) it owns 50% in the charter capital of Energy Ukraine TV. Another 50% is owned by Mihail Kyriakidi (Greece), indirectly through OMBRI Electrical Energy Holding GmbH, OMBRI Electrical Energy Holding Co., Androula Sotiriou, Solso Holdings Ltd, Eeleni Mavromati, Symber Ventures, Bedel Ventures Limited, Eagling Business Ltd, and Valia Trustess Limited.

In January-September 2018, the net loss of Zakarpattiaoblenergo amounted to UAH 4.389 million, revenues totaled UAH 2.033 billion.

Tags: #zakarpattiaoblenergo #ukraine #liovochkin
