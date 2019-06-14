Zelensky initiates legislative change of Rotterdam+ formula to Rotterdam- – president's representative in govt

Representative of the head of state in the Ukrainian government Andriy Gerus has said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky initiates the legislative change of the Rotterdam+ formula by the Rotterdam- formula.

"The team of the President of Ukraine and the administration prepared a bill that will be submitted to the parliament on Monday. This bill concerns the reduction of the cost of electrical energy, namely, it is proposed that the Rotterdam + formula be canceled and that another formula be in place of it: you can call it Rotterdam-," Gerus said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

He said that according to the document, the cost of shipping coal from Rotterdam to Ukraine be removed from the formula. In addition, it is proposed that discounts be introduced if the quality of coal is worse. In this case, the price of coal, which is taken into account in the tariff, will be lower. The discount will be from 1% to 10%, depending on the quality of the coal.

The bill also provides for a delay in the introduction of the electricity market for one year.

At the same time, Gerus said that this document was not coordinated with the relevant ministry, or with the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Among other things, he also said that he expects law enforcement agencies to investigate a case on the so-called Rotterdam + formula as soon as possible and bring it to court if corruption offences are revealed.