Wizz Air will raise frequency of flights from Lviv airport to Slovakia, Poland, Germany from Oct 20

The Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air from October 20 will increase the frequency of flights from Lviv International Airport to Bratislava (Slovakia), Wroclaw, Gdansk (Poland), Berlin and Dortmund (Germany) for the winter of 2019/2020 season.

According to the airport's Facebook page, in particular, such plans are linked to the popularity of these airline destinations from/to Lviv, the average monthly workload of which in 2019 is 83%.

Thus, the number of flights to Bratislava will increase from two to five flights a week. They will be performed on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

The number of flights to Wroclaw will rise from three to five flights. They will be performed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Flights to Gdansk and Berlin will be carried out twice as often - four times a week (on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays).

The number of flights in the direction of Dortmund will grow from two to three per week (on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays).